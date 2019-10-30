The community is invited to attend the Community Howard First Friday Lunch and Learn from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Friday to hear about the hospital’s Community Cares paramedicine program.
The presentation will be at Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road.
The First Friday Lunch and Learn is a free healthcare education program with a bagged lunch provided by North Woods Village for the first 60 participants.
Paramedic Mark Jacobs will explain the paramedicine program. Through the Community Cares program, a paramedic from Community Howard makes home visits to help support patients who have recently been discharged from the hospital.
Reservations are not needed for this event. For directions, call 765-776-8593.
