League of Women Voters of Howard County Area is offering a workshop on Robert’s Rules for members and the public.
“The Basics of Parliamentary Procedure” will be presented from 1 to 4 p.m. March 21 at Christ Lutheran Church, 3401 S Dixon Road, by parliamentarian Sandra Grant. The cost is $10, and reservations may be made by calling 765-319-3378.
For those who are confused about some of the finer points of running an effective meeting, this workshop will explain the rules for leaders and members.
