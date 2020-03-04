Adults, whether you want to put money aside for unexpected expenses or to make a plan to save for your future goals, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has resources that can help with the Lunch N Learn: Thinking Money program.
At noon March 12, at the South Branch, the focus will be on “Start Small, Save Up.”
The session will be hands-on, and lunch will be provided. Registration is required by calling 765-453-4150.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.