The community is invited to attend the Community Howard First Friday Lunch and Learn from 12:10 to 12:50 p.m. Sept. 6 in the cafeteria of Community Howard Specialty Hospital, 829 N. Dixon Road, for a program on vitamins.
The program is a free, and a bagged lunch is provided for the first 60 participants.
Vitamins serve many purposes in maintaining good health, but there are many misconceptions as well. Nurse Practitioner Angie Bowman will answer the question “Why do I need to take vitamins and what can they actually do for me?”
Reservations are not needed. For directions, call 765-776-8593.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.