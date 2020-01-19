The Ballroom Dance Club of Kokomo will host a free lesson from 7 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Kokomo Senior Center, 721 W. Superior St., taught by Amber Raine Swick. A practice dance will follow.
The club will offer a spring eight-week session of ballroom group lessons beginning Feb. 6. The cost is $75 per couple, plus the cost of Senior Center dues. Beginner classes will be 6 to 7 p.m., and intermediate/advanced lessons will be 7:15 to 8:15 p.m.
For more information, call the Whites at 765-963-5424.
