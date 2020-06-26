GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is offering a virtual decoupage crafting project featuring pictures, cards or other items. Registration is required before July 3.
Registrants will be directed to pick up their activity bag between July 6 and July 10. The bag will contain a wood block, sandpaper, trim, paintbrush, decoupage glue and instructions. The instructional video will be posted on social media.
This is a free event, but participants must call to register at 765-628-3534.
