GREENTOWN — A new type of fiber arts crafting is being introduced to the Greentown community. Church House Pam brings her expertise to making a woven mat or wall hanging.
This is the first of a two-part project. Participants to this virtual program must register at the Greentown Public Library by Sept. 10. Bag pickup and video availability are Sept. 14. The recorded video will be available on the library’s social media pages.
This is a free event, but participants must call 765-628-3534 to register.
