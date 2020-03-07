Come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to learn how to identify, understand, and respond to signs of mental illness and substance abuse disorders. Mental Health First Aid will be from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 21 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Coleen Brenton, a certified Mental Health First Aid instructor, will teach the course, which is for adults.
Participants will receive a three-year certification after completion. Bring a sack lunch, or order a box lunch. There is a $20 fee.
Registration is required. Register by calling 765-457-3242.
