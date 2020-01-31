Teens in seventh through 12th grades, do you want to up your Instagram game? Are you ready to learn about the best angles, filters, and captions for your pictures? Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library as 2017 Miss Howard County Queen, Ally Wimmer, talks about how to go from Instagram to Insta-glam.
The Insta-Worthy Photos program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
