Learn string art at Greentown Feb 1, 2020 50 min ago GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library will offer a free string art craft for February's selection in the Crafterdark series. The program is 6 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Registration is required at 765-628-3534.
