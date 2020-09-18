CONVERSE — The Eastern Woodland Carver’s Club in Converse will offer free beginning woodcarving classes beginning Sept. 22.
Classes will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays for 8 weeks at 101 Jefferson St. at the woodcarvers clubhouse. All ages are welcome but children under age 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Relief and-in-the-round carving will be taught, along with wood burning. All materials and tools will be furnished at no cost.
Call Jeff at 765-271-4534 to register.
