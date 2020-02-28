The Howard County Emergency Management Agency and the Kokomo Amateur Radio Club are sponsoring a free Severe Weather Spotter Seminar.
This seminar is being presented by the National Weather Service out of Indianapolis and is open to anyone with an interest in severe weather and severe weather safety. Topics in the seminar will include thunderstorm and severe weather development, tornado, downbursts, hail, flooding, lightning, and radar interpretation.
The seminar will begin at 6:30 p.m. March 25 at the Eastern High School cafeteria, 421 S. Harrison St., Greentown, and should last no longer than two hours. Enter through Door 8, located on the east side of the building. This is a free seminar.
If there are any questions, contact the Howard County Emergency Management Agency at 765-456-2242.
