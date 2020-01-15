GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library will sponsor a four-part series of classes that will teach crocheting basics. It is necessary to attend each class in succession. Classes will be offered from 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22.
There is no charge for the classes, unless the library purchases the materials for you. The schedule is: Feb. 1, dishcloth, $6 for materials; Feb. 8, pot holders, $7; Feb. 15, scarf, $9; and Feb. 22, lap afghan, $20.
Call at 765-628-3534 to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.