Learn basic crochet skills, such as slip knot, foundation chain, single crochet, double crochet, half-double crochet and triple crochet, while making a yarn rose at SHAK Makerspace, 210 W. Monroe St. The class is 6 p.m. Feb. 12.
The cost is $3 for members and $5 for non-members. There is a supply of yarn and crochet hooks at Makerspace, but it is recommended that you bring your own yarn and the size hook listed on the yarn label. Do not bring extra bulky, superfine or novelty yarns.
Registration is required.
