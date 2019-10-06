Avid crafter and retired teacher Nancy Allman will demonstrate how to create felted soaps from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at SHAK Makerspace, 210 W. Monroe St. Bring your own bar of soap. The cost is $1 for non-members and free for members.
The activity is appropriate for ages 8 and older.
Felted soap is simply a bar of soap wrapped in wool. This thin wool coat helps soap last longer, and makes slippery bars easier to hang on to. The wool is very gently exfoliating and can replace a washcloth or bath pouf in the shower.
