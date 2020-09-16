It’s a scenario genealogists have nightmares about: You have been researching your family history for hours and suddenly the computer crashes, and you lose all those files. You can make sure that never happens.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will show you a variety of ways to save those files, so you don’t lose them if there is a problem with technology. Join the “Storage Devices for Your Precious Files” virtual program for demonstrations of how to use flash drives, external hard drives, the Cloud, and more.
The program will be available on the YouTube channel, bit.ly/3g6T7rQ, beginning at 2 p.m. Sept. 24.
