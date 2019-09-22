CONVERSE — The Eastern Woodland Carvers have scheduled six weeks of free beginning woodcarving classes from 6 to 8 p.m. beginning Oct. 8 at 101 Jefferson St.
All supplies will be furnished, but participants may bring a favorite carving knife. Classes will begin with relief carving and cover techniques to include caricature carving, bark carving and more.
Classes are open to those over 13, and no experience is required. Call Jeff to register at 765-271-4534.
