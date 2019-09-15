WALTON -- Walton American Legion Post 418, 111 Depot St., will have a chicken and noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., or when the noodles are gone on Oct. 2.
Also available are meat loaf, mashed potatoes, dressing, green beans, stewed tomatoes, beets, various salads, pie and other desserts. Water, coffee, and iced tea also are available. The next dinner will be the first Wednesday of November.
This dinner is open to the public. Take-outs may be ordered by calling the legion at 574-626-2625.
