GREENTOWN — The Greentown Libraries are gradually reopening. Currently, the libraries are offering curbside service. As the libraries open further, the staff will follow recommendations outlined in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s May 1 executive order, along with safety guidelines provided by the National Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Tentative plans for reopening to adult patrons are as follows:
- Week of Monday, May 18 – opening to public 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Week of Monday, May 26 – possibly adding evening and Saturday hours.
- Week of Monday, June 1 – possibly returning to full hours of operation
Currently, the library is closed to the public, but staff are in the buildings 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Curbside service is offered at both branches from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on those days and are also providing free document delivery (copying and faxing), reference and notary services.
Per guidelines from the Department of Education and Eastern Howard Schools, students are not allowed on school or library grounds until July 1.
