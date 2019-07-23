GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Libraries will host a Scarecrow Trail from Sept. 1 through Sept. 14 on the west side of the Comet Trail in Greentown.
Businesses, organizations, clubs, churches, and others are invited to create a themed scarecrow to display. Each scarecrow will be judged by the public. Ballots left in the ballot can of each scarecrow will determine the winners. Ballots may be obtained at the Greentown Public Library for a suggested $1 donation. The top three vote getters will receive prizes. Proceeds benefit the library’s programming fund.
The scarecrows should be built with a PVC “spine” that will slide over a library-supplied fence post for mounting. The library also will supply the appropriate signage. Call the library for information at 765-628-3534.
