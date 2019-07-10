Libraries slate cleaning week 14 hrs ago GREENTOWN — The Greentown public libraries will be closed for their annual cleaning from July 22 through July 27. They will reopen with regular hours on July 29. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Public Library Annual Libraries Week Slate Library Reopen Cleaning PHOTO REPRINTS Graduations, games or events, order prints of your favorites photos from the Kokomo Tribune. CLICK HERE TO ORDER PHOTOS COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBody found in retention pond on Kokomo's southwest sideCity opens bike-share program in downtown KokomoChild with immune disorder can't get treatment due to US plasma shortageArea Fourth of July activitiesDuke Energy proposes major electric rate increaseFarm to table: Russiaville couple finds home in sustainable farmingDeputies investigate shooting in eastern Howard Co.Peru officers now required to wear body camerasNew smoothie, tea store to open on square'Haynes would be happy': Haynes Apperson Festival kicks off with salute to city's deep automotive heritage Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Entertainment NOW
