Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for librarian-led discussions of great books. Copies of the title are available for pickup at the book discussion location one month prior to the discussion.
Here are the Book Discussions for March:
- 10 a.m. March 11, at Main Branch, “Letters from Paris,” by Juliette Blackwell.
- 6 p.m. March 12, at Russiaville Branch, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek,” by Kim Michele. Richardson
- 6:30 p.m. March 19, at South Branch, “All the Missing Girls,” by Megan Miranda.
