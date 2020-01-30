Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for librarian-led discussions of great books. Copies of the titles are available for pickup at the book discussion location one month prior to the discussion.
Here are the book discussions for February:
• 10 a.m. Feb. 12, at the Main Branch, “The Library Book,” by Susan Orlean.
• 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20, at the SouthBranch, “The Readers of Broken Wheel Recommend,” by Katarina Bivald.
