Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library for librarian-led discussions of great books. Copies of each book are available for pickup at the discussion location one month before the event.
Registration is required because space is limited due to COVID rules about social distancing. Register online at KHCPL.org under “Events” or by calling the location of the book discussion: KHCPL Main, 457.3242; KHCPL South, 453.4150; or KHCPL Russiaville, 883.5112. Please wear a mask.
KHCPL Russiaville Book Discussion
• 6 p.m. Oct. 8: “Before We Were Yours,” by Lisa Wingate
KHCPL Main Book Discussion
• 10 a.m. Oct. 14: “The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon,” by Stephen King
KHCPL South Book Discussion
• 6:30 p.m. Oct. 15: “The Year We Left Home,” by Jean Thompson
