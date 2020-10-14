One of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s more popular databases has always been Ancestry Library Edition. But it could only be accessed from inside one of the library’s locations – until the COVID outbreak.
Since then, the library has worked with its vendor, Proquest, to temporarily allow patrons to access Ancestry Library Edition’s easy-to-use and extensive database from home. That’s now been extended through Dec. 31.
“We thank Amy Russell, head of the Genealogy and Local History Department, for working with Proquest on this and Proquest and Ancestry Library Edition for partnering with us to make this happen,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps.
“This allows people to use our services while having the option of staying home and staying safe.”
Ancestry Library Edition is a division of Ancestry.com. It is a research tool offering the most comprehensive genealogical information available online. The collection has information from more than 9,000 databases, including 4 billion names, and 200 billion images from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia.
You can search public members’ family trees; birth, marriage, criminal, tax, obituary, death, cemetery, city directory, military, census, immigration, and last will and testament records; and message boards, maps, gazetteers, atlases, and church histories.
If you click on “Learning Center,” there are tips from experts, including tips on African-American and Native American research, and finding your German ancestors, just to name a few.
To get started, go to www.khcpl.org/index.php?option=com_content &view=article&id=449 and enter your library card number.
