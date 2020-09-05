The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will resume regular hours Sept. 8. The library had adjusted its hours due to COVID.

Regular hours are as follows:

• 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday [the Russiaville Branch is closed on Wednesdays]

• 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays

• 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Sundays

The library is open on Sundays starting the first Sunday after Labor Day until Memorial Day. Sunday hours will begin Sept. 13.

