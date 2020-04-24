GREENTOWN - Though the Greentown Library is closed to the public, patrons may pick up a favorite book through curbside services, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Call 765-628-3534 for the Adult/Teen Library and 765-628-2882 for the Children’s Library to request materials. Staff will wear protective gear to drop materials into the patron’s trunk or backseat to avoid interaction.
In addition, the Adult/Teen Library will provide mobile printing, faxing and reference services Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Hours of service will increase as allowed by current pandemic circumstances.
Patrons may still utilize digital resources such as e-books and e-audiobooks. Movies are also available to stream through Overdrive.
Link to the Greentown Children’s Library Story Time and at Home Fun Group through the library's Facebook page. Other resources are available at www.greentownlib.org.
