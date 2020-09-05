Tweens may join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to do a variety of engineering activities where they can think, collaborate, create and have fun.
The Engineering Energized program will be from 4-5 p.m. Sept. 15 at the Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom at the Russiaville Branch.
Registration is required because of space limitations since COVID requires social distancing. Call 765-882-5112 to register. The event will be under the pavilion. Please wear a mask.
