Adults, do you need some concentrated time for genealogy research? Come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s 44th semi-annual Genealogy for Night Owls.
Genealogy for Night Owls will be from 5:15 p.m. to midnight Oct. 25 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Researchers of all levels of experience are welcome. Register by Oct. 22 in the Genealogy & Local History Department and pay the $15 fee, which includes a buﬀet dinner and door prizes
