At the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, certified AARP TaxAide volunteers will provide basic state and federal tax preparation for low- to middle-income households.
For the free Tax Filing AARP Tax Preparation program, call 765-626-0841 beginning Jan. 21 to make an appointment. Limited spots are available on a first come, first served basis. Appointments will be on the lower level of the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
