The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers Kindermusik, an early childhood education music and movement program, free at all library locations and in the community.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to age 3 and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play.
Here are the times, dates, and locations:
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow
- 10:30 a.m. on Tuesdays, 11, 18, and 25, at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
- 10 a.m. on Fridays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28, at the South Branch, 1755 E. Center Road.
- 10 a.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 6, 13, 20, and 27, at the Russiaville Branch, 315 Mesa Drive.
- 10 a.m. on Fridays, Feb. 7, 14, 21, and 28, at The Very Early Childhood Education Center, 210 W. Walnut St.
