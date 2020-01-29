If you have a sewing machine that you have not used in so long you don’t know if it works, schedule a one-hour appointment to have a local sewing expert check it out and advise you on how to get it back in working order.
The free Sewing Machine Checkup will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Registration is required. Call 765-457-3242 to schedule an appointment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.