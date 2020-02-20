Third- through seventh-graders can improve their science, technology, engineering, and/or math skills by participating in Digital Divers at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Children can participate in STEM challenges anytime between 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, March 2, 3, 4, 5, 9, 10, 11, 12, 16, 17, 18, 19, 23, 24, 25, 26, 30, and 31. They may also check out the library’s new technology, including 3D printers and virtual reality space. Tours are offered upon request.
Digital Divers is sponsored by Aptiv, The SIA Foundation, Friends of the Library, and a Library Services and Technology Act grant from the Indiana State Library. Digital Divers is the local adaptation of the Digital Climbers program created by Muncie Public Library.
