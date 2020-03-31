Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s (KHCPL) vendor, HOOPLA, knows that with the temporary closure of libraries across the country due to COVID-19, access to digital content has taken on an even greater importance. Because of this, HOOPLA has created a special Bonus Borrows collection. Now, temporarily with an KHCPL library card, patrons can access more than 1,100 titles in HOOPLA’s Bonus Borrows collection – and those do not count toward the allotted 15 downloads per library card per month limit.
HOOPLA is a digital streaming service for library cardholders to access eBooks, e-audiobooks, music, movies, and TV shows with their portable devices, such as smartphones and tablets, according to a KHCPL press release. For those who have never used HOOPLA, readers’ advisory librarian Melissa Wheelock has created a tutorial you can watch on the KHCPL YouTube channel, bit.ly/2QGTEqA.
One way to stretch HOOPLA downloads is to get the children to use the Just for Kids Streaming Video Collection, which can be found at khcpl.org/childrens-database#J.
“With Just for Kids, children can watch free cartoons, such as Franklin the Turtle, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood, Hey Arnold, Arthur, and TV shows such as Wubbulous World of Dr. Seuss,” said Lisa Fipps, the library’s director of marketing, in the press release.
Library patrons can now stream Freegal Music 24 hours a day, seven days a week. That’s in addition to the five free downloads permitted per library card per week. Previously, patrons could only stream five hours per week.
“We love that our vendors are finding ways to help KHCPL and other libraries be able to offer more digital resources to patrons during this unprecedented time,” said Fipps in the release.“We have Tammy Keith, KHCPL head of collection management, to thank for working out the details with HOOPLA and Freegal so that the library can better serve patrons.”
For those who don’t have a library card, KHCPL Head of Circulation Kayla Skiles came up with a solution. Get one online by visiting khcpl.org/ecard and filling out the new “Get a KHCPL Library Card Online” form. In order to be eligible for a card, participants must live in one of the following townships in Howard County: Center, Taylor, Howard, Clay, Ervin, Harrison, Honey Creek, or Monroe. KHCPL will then email a library card and PIN number. The card will be good for 60 days. Upon KHCPL’s reopening, new patrons are invited to visit any KHCPL location to show proper identification to keep the card active.
If you have questions, email Fipps at lfipps@KHCPL.org or contact the library via social media.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.