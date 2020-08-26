Kindergarteners through sixth-graders are invited to come to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to learn about the abstract art form inspired by Wassily Kandinsky and then create their own circle art.
The Kandinsky Circle Art for Kids program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the library’s Annex, 305 E. Mulberry St. (just east of the Main Branch).
Art is messy, so dress for a mess. Registration is required. Call 765-626-0830, beginning Aug. 31, to register. Please wear a mask.
