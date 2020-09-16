Kindergarteners through fifth-graders: A friendly, alien craft has been spotted orbiting Earth. Your mission? Head to the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library to design and build a shock-absorbing lander to protect the aliens upon impact when they land on Earth.
Go to the library’s Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom in Russiaville for the Space Lander Mission program from 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 22. Only the supplies on the spacecraft can be used. Please wear a mask.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.