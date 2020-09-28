The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library is continuing to have technical problems, and so it will close all locations Sept. 29 and 30. Some online services might not be accessible.
The library is working to fix the issue and apologizes for the inconvenience. Follow social media for updates as to when the library can reopen.
Returns can still be dropped off in the drop box. Any materials that are because of the closure will not incur fines.
