The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers Kindermusik, an early childhood education music and movement program, free at all library locations and in the community.
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to age 3 and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play.
Here are the March times, dates, and locations:
Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow
- 10:30 a.m. March 3, 10, 17, and 24, at the Main Branch.
- 10 a.m. March 12 and 26, at Russiaville Branch.
- 10 a.m. March 13 and 27, at The Very Early Childhood Education Center, 210 W. Walnut St.
