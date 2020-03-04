The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers Kindermusik, an early childhood education music and movement program, free at all library locations and in the community.

Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow classes are designed for children ages 18 months to age 3 and promote cognitive development through singing, dancing, and instrument play.

Here are the March times, dates, and locations:

Kindermusik Wiggle & Grow

  • 10:30 a.m. March 3, 10, 17, and 24, at the Main Branch.
  • 10 a.m. March 12 and 26, at Russiaville Branch.
  • 10 a.m. March 13 and 27, at The Very Early Childhood Education Center, 210 W. Walnut St.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you