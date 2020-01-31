Learn more about Instagram at library
Teens in seventh through 12th grades, do you want to up your Instagram game? Are you ready to learn about the best angles, filters, and captions for your pictures? Join the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library as 2017 Miss Howard County Queen, Ally Wimmer, talks about how to go from Instagram to Insta-glam.
The Insta-Worthy Photos program will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Genealogy classes aid research
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library offers a variety of Genealogy Short Classes. Each provides a brief overview of popular topics. The classes are designed to give the researcher the tools to continue a study of family history – or history in general. Hands-on time is included in each class.
Online registration is required at KHCPL.org under “events.”
Genealogy Short Classes are from 6 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays at the Main Branch.
The February dates and topics are:
Feb. 6: Exploring Your House History
Feb. 13: Organizing Family Photos
Feb. 20: Filling Out Basic Charts
Feb: 27: Using Scanners
Library provides playgroup
Families with children birth through age 5 may participate in free play and circle time with stories, songs, and an activity at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Fun Day Monday Playgroup. The Fun Day Monday Playgroup will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 3, 10, 17, and 24, at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St.
Kids will develop kindergarten-readiness skills. Caregivers will spend quality time with their children while developing relationships with other families.
Paws to Read at library
Parents who have a struggling or reluctant reader can find help at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, thanks to some animal volunteers.
During Paws to Read, a child chooses a book and then reads to one of the library’s furry friends. Certified cats and dogs listen while children of all ages practice their reading, providing a positive environment to grow children’s literacy skills.
Paws to Read is from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 1, 15, and 22 at the Main Branch and from 11 a.m. to noon Feb. 8 at the South Branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.