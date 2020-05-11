The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library has reinstated its Homebound Delivery Service.
“We’ve begun contacting homebound patrons who were using the Homebound Delivery Service before the quarantine, to see what materials they would like us to deliver,” said KHCPL Director of Marketing Lisa Fipps. “However, residents of some facilities might not be able to receive materials based on the facilities’ COVID-19 restrictions.”
Those who have never used the Homebound Delivery Service before and are unable to access a Kokomo-Howard County Public Library location due to mobility issues or transportation, call Robin at 765-626-0858. When the library delivers items, they will be dropped off at a designated time on a porch or sidewalk.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Curbside Pickup service continues. Here’s how it works:
• Use the website, KHCPL.org, or app to place holds on the items you want.
• No internet? No problem. Call any location during business hours. Call the location you want to go to, to pick up the items: KHCPL Main, 765-454-4710; KHCPL South, 765-453-4150; or KHCPL Russiaville, 765-883-5112.
• When your items are ready for pickup, the library will call you and let you know the available pickup times and dates from which you can choose.
• Curbside pickup will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Mondays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays at each location.
• When you drive up, library staff will put your items in the hatch or trunk of your vehicle. If you don’t have a trunk or hatch, they’ll set your items on a table outside.
“And, please, if you feel sick, have a cough, fever, or any have symptoms of any illness, we ask that you delay your request for our Homebound Delivery Service and Curbside Pickup until you are symptom-free,” Fipps said.
“We’re constantly monitoring what’s going on with COVID-19 in Howard County and Indiana,” Fipps said. “We’re adding services as we feel it’s safe to do so. From day one, our two priorities have been to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to keep our staff safe. We appreciate patrons’ understanding and patience as we navigate the various challenges COVID-19 creates and figure out ways to balance access to services with safety.”
