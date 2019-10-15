Registrations are now being accepted for the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s sixth annual Rudolph Family Fun 5k Run/Walk, scheduled for 9 a.m. Dec. 7.
Early packet pickup will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Dec. 6 at the Main Branch, 220 N. Union St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. Dec. 7 for day-of registration, reindeer games, and to enter the costume contest.
Early registration saves money. You must register online at runsignup.com. Search for “KHCPL.” The fee through Nov. 20 is $25 per adult, $15 for children ages 6 to 18, and children 5 and under participate free. Families of up to six can register as a group for $65. The fee Nov. 21 through Dec. 7 will be $30 per adult and $20 for children ages 6 to 18. The family rate for six will be $80.
You must register by Nov. 20 to ensure you receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. T-shirts come in youth through 5XL. Fee includes reindeer antlers, a red Rudolph nose, and snacks after the event, all while supplies last.
There will be medals for the first 400 finishers. Trophies for the 5k Run for 2019 will be awarded to the overall male and female winners and the first-place male and female finishers in each of the following age groups: 0-12; 13-19; 20-26; 27-33; 34-40; 41-47; 48-54; 55-61; 62-69; and 70-plus. Trophies for the 5k Walk will go to the overall male and female winners and the first-place male and female finishers in each of the following age groups: 0-18; 19-35; 36-47; 48-59; 60-69; and 70-plus.
People of all ages and abilities are welcome. Dogs that are well-controlled, on leashes, and up-to-date on their vaccines are welcome.
There is no rain/weather date and no refunds.
For more information, call 765-626-0807 or email lfipps@KHCPL.org.
Horizon Bank, Solidarity Federal Credit Union, Gold Medal Awards, Shearer Printing, Friends of the Library, and Expressions Design Co. are this year’s sponsors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.