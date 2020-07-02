GREENTOWN — The Greentown Public Library is inviting teens to share in a night of movie viewing. It’s been a long time since friends could do something together, and while this event isn’t quite the way it used to be, it will still be fun.
Registration is required before July 10. Registrants will be directed to pick up their activity bag between July 13 and July 16 with the viewing on Thursday, July 16. The bag will contain a drink, candy and popcorn.
The movie will be shown on Zoom by invitation only. This is a free event, but participants must call 765-628-3534 to receive the Zoom invitation.
