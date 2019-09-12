GREENTOWN – Shoppers can mark their calendars for Dec. 7 for a day-trip of shopping, dining, and fun in downtown Chicago.
The charter motor coach from Imperial Travel will leave the Greentown Library at 7:15 a.m. and drop riders at their choice of either the Miracle Mile or Water Tower Place. Pickup will be around 5:30 p.m. at both locations for the return ride home.
The cost is $47 (includes gratuity). Space is limited, so call the library to reserve a spot. Reservations are not complete until non-refundable money is received. Make checks payable to Greentown Public Library. Call 765-628-3534 for more information. The deadline is when the bus is filled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.