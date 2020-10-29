From Nov. 1-30, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) will waive fines on overdue materials in exchange for nonperishable food items.
KHCPL will waive $1 in fines for each canned or boxed food item you donate.
The library cannot waive fines for accounts that have been turned over to a collection agency or for material replacement costs.
Food can be dropped off at any KHCPL location. KHCPL will be donating everything collected to local food banks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.