From Nov. 1-30, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library (KHCPL) will waive fines on overdue materials in exchange for nonperishable food items.

KHCPL will waive $1 in fines for each canned or boxed food item you donate.

The library cannot waive fines for accounts that have been turned over to a collection agency or for material replacement costs.

Food can be dropped off at any KHCPL location. KHCPL will be donating everything collected to local food banks.

