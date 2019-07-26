Library to have golf-themed event
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library will have a free golf-themed First Friday event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 2 at 220 N. Union St.
There will be a showing of “The Greatest Game Ever Played,” popcorn and Arnold Palmer beverages, virtual reality golf simulator in the Digital Den, nine-hole Putt-Putt course in the Children’s Services Department and free golf ball markers (while supplies last).
Glass factory to be topic of genealogy meeting
Jake Kendall will speak on “Our Ancestors and the Indiana Tumbler & Goblet Company” for a meeting of the Howard County Genealogical Society from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library, 220 N. Union St.
He will explain the impact of the Greentown Glass Factory. For more information, call 765-626-0839 or visit www.hcgsindiana.org.
Club to discuss Lincoln book
WALTON – The Book Club at Walton Public Library will discuss “Lincoln’s Last Trial, the Murder Case That Propelled Him to the Presidency” at 1 p.m. Aug. 27 in the community room.
The book, written by Dan Abrams, tells the true story of Abraham Lincoln’s last murder trial, a case in which he had deep personal involvement. It played out in the nation’s newspapers as Lincoln began his presidential campaign.
Books are available for checkout at the upstairs circulation desk.
