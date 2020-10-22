To help to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s (KHCPL) Friends of the Library fall book sale will be a “Bag of Books Sale.” The Friends will sell books in bundles that you can pick up in a drive-through, grab-and-go manner.
Find the form online at KHCPL.org or at any KHCPL location. Fill it out and return it to any Circulation Desk. Payment is due when you turn in the order form. Please note that you must go to KHCPL Main to pick up your order.
Pickup hours run from Oct. 26 through Nov. 7. Pick up hours are Mondays, 2:30–5 p.m. or Wednesdays and Fridays, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
The final time to pick up books will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 7.
