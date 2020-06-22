The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s bookmobiles, Adventure and Discovery, will resume scheduled public stops this week.
A tentative schedule for the bookmobile stops for June and July has been announced in a press release and the schedule will be published on the KHCPL website, khcpl.org. According to the press release, KHCPL is working with locations to make sure resuming the stops are approved.
“Bookmobiles play a vital role in serving the community,” said Lisa Fipps, KHCPL director of marketing. “Not everyone has transportation to get to the library. Bookmobiles allow us to take the library to the community. We hated to temporarily stop bookmobile service, just as we had to temporarily close our facilities to the public, but we had to do what we could to keep everyone safe. We’re so glad we get to resume bookmobile service.”
A few changes will be instituted in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Because the bookmobiles are a confined space, KCHPL requests patrons wear a mask before participating. There will be one family or two patrons allowed in the bookmobile at a time, and patrons are encouraged to make selections quickly. Hand sanitizer will be available for patrons and staff.
Materials can be selected in advance. Call 765-626-0856 or meail lfipps@KHCPL.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.