Howard County Right to Life will have its 32nd annual Life Chain from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 6. Participants will be forming a cross by lining up on Washington Street between Markland Avenue and North Street and on Jefferson Street between Apperson Way and Indiana Avenue.
Signs will be available for pick up at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 310 W. Taylor St.
During the event, participants will pray silently for the country, its leaders, for those who drive by who have or will in the future be making a “life decision,” and for the pro-life cause.
After the Life Chain, signs should be returned to First Baptist or to Bible Baptist Church, 2635 S. Dixon Road.
