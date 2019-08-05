MEXICO — The Mexico Lions Club will serve a pancake, sausage and egg breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 10 at the 30th annual Denver Lions Festival in the Denver Community Building.

The cost is $6 for adults, $4 for children 6 through 12 and free for children younger than 6. Carry-outs will be available, and used eyeglasses will be accepted.

Proceeds will go to the Mexico Lions Club Donald “Pete” Linn Memorial Scholarship Fund.

