RUSSIAVILLE — The Russiaville Lions Club will have its annual fall all-you-can-eat fish and tenderloin dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 12. The cost is $10.
The meal includes fish, tenderloins, french fries, baked beans, coleslaw or applesauce, and drinks. The fish and tenderloins will be prepared by Hawg Heaven. Several selections of Moore's Pie will be available for $1.50.
Proceeds will be used for scholarship funds for Western High School seniors. There also will be brooms for sale.
The Lions Club building is location at 555 N. Liberty St., by the youth ball diamonds. The group meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month. New members are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.